Английский язык
Сделай данные предложения вопросительными. I will fly a kite next Monday. They will draw pictures in their room. We will fly a kite tomorrow. Our friend will make a snowman next Saturday. He will write a letter tomorrow. She will run and jump in the park. IV. Сделай данные предложения отрицательными. It will be cold next January. We will fly to London next month. I will learn English next year. They will dance and sing tomorrow. Ann and Mike will play chess. My father will be in London next week.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) When I will fly a kite? Where they will draw pictures? What you will do tomorrow? What our friend wiil make next Saturday? What he will write tomorrow? Where she will run and jump? 2) It won't be cold next January We won't fly to London next month. I won't learn English next year. They won't dance and sing tomorrow. Ann and Mike won't play chess. My father won't be in London next week.
