Английский язык

Сделай данные предложения вопросительными. I will fly a kite next Monday. They will draw pictures in their room. We will fly a kite tomorrow. Our friend will make a snowman next Saturday. He will write a letter tomorrow. She will run and jump in the park. IV. Сделай данные предложения отрицательными. It will be cold next January. We will fly to London next month. I will learn English next year. They will dance and sing tomorrow. Ann and Mike will play chess. My father will be in London next week.

