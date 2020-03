Сделайте пожалуйста 1. I have ________ been late for school. A) ever B) never C) yet D) as 2. Have you _______ forgotten a friend’s birthday? A) ever B) never C) yet D) as 3. Have they watered the plants_______? A) never...

Английский язык

Сделайте пожалуйста 1. I have ________ been late for school. A) ever B) never C) yet D) as 2. Have you _______ forgotten a friend’s birthday? A) ever B) never C) yet D) as 3. Have they watered the plants_______? A) never D) already 4. I’ve ________peeled the potatoes. A) ever B) as C) yet D) already 6. He’s been to Paris______. A) once B) never C) yet D) so far 7. I haven’t had bad dreams _______. A) already B) several times C) always D) so far 8. Have you had a holiday______? A) just B) this year C) ever D) for a long time 9. Has he driven a car_______? A) now B) before C) still D) for ages 10. I haven’t eaten any fruit______. A) just now B) today C) never D) yesterday

Автор: Гость