Английский язык
Сделайте предложения в косвенную речь. 1)The receptionist said 2)I asked my friend 3)He asked the driver 4)Someone told him 5)My friend asked 6)The teacher said 7)My father told me 8)The flight attendant asked
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)The receptionist said that Mr. White was already in.  2)I asked my friend if he liked my composition.  3)He asked the driver not to drive so quickly.  4)Someone told him that there was a brilliant play in the theatre that day.  5)My friend asked me to help him with his homework.  6)The teacher said that all of us had been on top during last lesson.  7)My father told me not to take his camera.  8)The flight attendant asked to fasten our seatbelts.

