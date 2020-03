Скажите, что это не так. 1. He had a question. 2. She had five lessons yesterday. 3. They had a party at school. They had two pets. 5. He had lunch at school. 6. They've got an idea. 7. He's got a sister. 8. They could have lun...

Английский язык

Скажите, что это не так. 1. He had a question. 2. She had five lessons yesterday. 3. They had a party at school. They had two pets. 5. He had lunch at school. 6. They've got an idea. 7. He's got a sister. 8. They could have lunch at school. Пожалуйста помогите!!!!

