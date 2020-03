Скласти 4 речення на английском языке з словами: багаж,автобусна станция,табло розкладу,квитки в касси.

Гость: Гость:

I had to leave to Geneva to visit my grandmother. I took my luggage and went to the bus station, which is in 5 minutes from my home. At the bus station I checked an information on the tablo on depurture of the bus to Geneva. Then I went to the ticket office to buy a ticket to Geneva. I bought one-way ticket for 10 Swiss franks. In one hour I arrived to the house of my belowed grandmother, who was happy to see me!