Some of these sentences have mistakes correct them 1)The police have helped us to get home in their car. 2)Police have caught the criminal 3)The police was asked for help 4)Would you like to join the police? 5)Call the po...

Some of these sentences have mistakes correct them 1)The police have helped us to get home in their car. 2)Police have caught the criminal 3)The police was asked for help 4)Would you like to join the police? 5)Call the police 6)The police is lloking for the criminals 7)Sometimes the police are later:when they arrive, the criminal has already left the scene of crime 8)Somebody called the police and it came very fast
1) The police have helped us to get home in their car. 2) The police have caught the criminal. 3) The police were asked for help. 4) Would you like to join the police? 5) Call the police. 6) The police are looking for the criminals. 7) Sometimes the police are late when they arrive, the criminal has already left the scene of crime. 8) Somebody called the police and they came very fast.
