Сomplete the sentences 1) People (say/tell),"East or west,home is best." 2)Mother often (says/tells) me and my sister about her work 3) If you want,I can (say/tell) you new fable.4) My brother (said/told) he wanter a new bike....
Английский язык
Сomplete the sentences 1) People (say/tell),"East or west,home is best." 2)Mother often (says/tells) me and my sister about her work 3) If you want,I can (say/tell) you new fable.4) My brother (said/told) he wanter a new bike. 5) I (said/told) my friends about my birthday party.6)The teacher (said/told) the class to open the books
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Say - сказать, tell - рассказать. 1. Say. 2. Tells. 3. Tell. 4. Said. 5. Told. 6. Said.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Математика
Составь задачи по данным таблицы. Заполни пустые клетки таблицы. цена за 1 кг количество 60р. 300г. 80р. 200г.
Русский язык
Составь предложение с прилагательным УДИВИТЕЛЬНЫЙ, употребив это прилагательное в форме женского рода, единственного числа, дательного падежа.
Английский язык
Помогите ответить на вопросы плиз What is your favorite season? When is your birtday? What is your favorite month? What the weather do you ...