Сomplete the sentences 1) People (say/tell),"East or west,home is best." 2)Mother often (says/tells) me and my sister about her work 3) If you want,I can (say/tell) you new fable.4) My brother (said/told) he wanter a new bike....

Английский язык

Сomplete the sentences 1) People (say/tell),"East or west,home is best." 2)Mother often (says/tells) me and my sister about her work 3) If you want,I can (say/tell) you new fable.4) My brother (said/told) he wanter a new bike. 5) I (said/told) my friends about my birthday party.6)The teacher (said/told) the class to open the books

Автор: Гость