Сооос Переделайте в косвенную речь"How did the Prince wake Sleeping Beauty up?" I asked grandma "Will you tell Liz to call on me tonight?" Fred asked Tim "What's happened to you?" Walter wanted to know "How old are your pa...

Сооос Переделайте в косвенную речь"How did the Prince wake Sleeping Beauty up?" I asked grandma "Will you tell Liz to call on me tonight?" Fred asked Tim "What's happened to you?" Walter wanted to know "How old are your parents?" Sha asked me "Did you use to eat much before going to bed?" the doctor asked Mrs Martin
I asked grandma how the prince woke sleeping beauty up fred asked tim if he would tell Liz to call on him tonight walter wanted to know what had happened to me (what happened) she asked me how old my parents were the doctor asked Mrs Martin if she used to eat much before going to bed
