Соотнесите слова из рамки с соответствующими им определениями: business, to plan, company, manager, to lead, career, status, to control, entrepreneur, management, to organize 1) the technique, practice, or science of managin...

Английский язык

Соотнесите слова из рамки с соответствующими им определениями: business, to plan, company, manager, to lead, career, status, to control, entrepreneur, management, to organize 1) the technique, practice, or science of managing, controlling or dealing with sb, sth; 2) the members of the executive or administration of an organization or business; 3) a social or professional position, condition, or standing to which varying degrees of responsibility, privilege, and esteem are attached; 4) a profession or occupation chosen as one’s life’s work; 5) the owner or manager of a business enterprise who, by risk and initiative, attempts to make profits; 6) an affair, matter; serious work or activity; a trade or profession; an industrial, commercial, or professional operation; purchase and sale of goods and services; 7) a person who directs or manages an organization, industry, shop, etc.; a person who controls the business affairs of sb; a person who has a talent for managing efficiently; 8) to think carefully about sth you want to do in the future and decide exactly how you will do it; 9) to form (parts or elements of sth) into a structured whole; coordinating; arranging methodically or in order; 10) to show the way to (an individual or a group) by going with or ahead; to guide by holding, pulling, etc.; 11) to command, direct, rule, regulate; 12) a business enterprise

Автор: Гость