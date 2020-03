Составь и напиши 6 предложений по этой таблице. Образец: It is not a bad book. It is a good book. It is (not) a happy sad good bad big little red black book horse troll chick car quilt queen

Гость: Гость:

1)It is not a sad queen.It is a happy queen. 2)It is not a little car.It is a big car. 3)It is not a big chick.It is a little chick. 4)It is not a bad horse.It is a good horse. 5)It is not a happy book.It is a sad book. 6)It is not a good quilt.It is a bad quilt.