Составь вопросы . 1 will,write , a, when ,she ,letter 2 is ,when ,birthday ,your 3 has,what,he ,got 4 pets , have, you, how,got,many 5 the, where, the, play,with,boy,does,dog 6 will,snowy,it,cloudy,be,tomorrow,or 7 pupil,is,a,o...

Составь вопросы . 1 will,write , a, when ,she ,letter 2 is ,when ,birthday ,your 3 has,what,he ,got 4 pets , have, you, how,got,many 5 the, where, the, play,with,boy,does,dog 6 will,snowy,it,cloudy,be,tomorrow,or 7 pupil,is,a,of,who,Green School 8 or,lplay,he,table tennis, hide-and0-seek,will . help me please((
When will she write a letter?. when is your birthday ?what has he got? how many you have got pets? where does the boy play with the dog? will it be snowy or cloudy tomorrow? who is a pupil of Green School? Will he play table tennis or hide - and -seek?
