Составь вопросы и напиши ответы на них. Ответь на вопросы, написав цифры словами. 1. How many Val, have does books? 79 2. Bess how many little does dolls have?23 3.Mr Brown does how many horses have ? 98 4. How many the qu...

1. How many books does Val have? Val has seventy nine books. 2. How many little dolls does Bess have? Bess has twenty three dolls. 3. How many horses does Mr Brown have? Mr Brown has ninety eight horses. 4. How many towns does the queen have? The queen has thirty one towns. 5. How many cars does Bob Green have? Bob Green has forty four cars. 6. How many chicks does Granny have? Granny has fifty two chicks.