Составить 12 Вопросов к тексту, МНОГО БАЛЛОВ! (1) Many people ask questions about conflicts. They want to know why conflicts happen in a family. They want to know why political parties and states have conflicts. They ask me wh...

Английский язык

Составить 12 Вопросов к тексту, МНОГО БАЛЛОВ! (1) Many people ask questions about conflicts. They want to know why conflicts happen in a family. They want to know why political parties and states have conflicts. They ask me what they can do about conflicts. (2) Conflict is a natural thing in our life. Conflicts happen because people are different: they want different things, they have different ideas and their values are different. Very often people have conflicts because they do not listen to each other well. They think about what they want to say and don’t really hear what the other person is saying. (3) Conflicts may lead to fights, bad relations and violence. If conflicts happen between parties or states, they can lead to war. That is why people should try to prevent conflicts. (4) But it is impossible to prevent all conflicts. Every day you are in contact with people whose values are different from yours. And you have the right to disagree with their values. But you should understand that other people also have the right to be different from you. You must respect the right of other people to have ideas that differ from your ideas. People who respect each other’s ideas can resolve conflicts in a peaceful way. If people resolve conflicts peacefully, they will have better relations in the future. That is why many people want to learn about conflict resolution.

Автор: Гость