Составить програму пользователь вводит время(числом) а программа выводит время с??ток . например 7 урто 12 день

Информатика
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Var a:integer; begin write('Введите время='); readln(a); if a=0 then begin write('Ночь'); end; if a=1 then begin write('Ночь'); end; if a=2 then begin write('Ночь'); end; if a=3 then begin write('Ночь'); end; if a=4 then begin write('Ночь'); end; if a=5 then begin write('Утро'); end; if a=6 then begin write('Утро'); end; if a=7 then begin write('Утро'); end; if a=8 then begin write('Утро'); end; if a=9 then begin write('Утро'); end; if a=10 then begin write('Утро'); end; if a=11 then begin write('День'); end; if a=12 then begin write('День'); end; if a=13 then begin write('День'); end; if a=14 then begin write('День'); end; if a=15 then begin write('День'); end; if a=16 then begin write('День'); end; if a=17 then begin write('Вечер'); end; if a=18 then begin write('Вечер'); end; if a=19 then begin write('Вечер'); end; if a=20 then begin write('Вечер'); end; if a=21 then begin write('Вечер'); end; if a=22 then begin write('Ночь'); end; if a=23 then begin write('Ночь'); end; if a=24 then begin write('Ночь'); end; end.
