Составить предложения 1 (to a wedding / last weekend / went Helen) 2 (I / in bed / this morning / my breakfast / had) 3 (in September / Barbara / to university / is goin g) 4 (I / a beautiful bird / this morning / ...
Разное
Составить предложения 1 (to a wedding / last weekend / went Helen) 2 (I / in bed / this morning / my breakfast / had) 3 (in September / Barbara / to university / is goin g) 4 (I / a beautiful bird / this morning / in the garden / saw) 5 (many times / have been / my parents / to the United States) 6 (my umbrella / I / last night / left / in the restaurant) 7 (to the cinema / tomorrow evening / are you going?) 8 (the children / I / took / this morning / to school)
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1 Helen went to a wedding last weekend 2 I had my breaksfast in bed this morning 3 Barbara is going to university in september 4 i saw a beautiful bird in the garden this morning 5 my parents have been to the United States many times 6 i left my umbrella last night in the restarant 7 3 1 2 8 i took the children to school this morning
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Разное
Крокодил может прожить в 6 раз больше осла или столько , сколько попугай , орёл, осёл и верблюд вместе. попугай может прожить на 10 лет дольше осла...
Разное
Правовой статус личности, национальность, культурные традиции, гражданство, общие предки.Какое слово лишнее и почему ?
Разное
Write thr ordinal numbers 1.) 4 th ..................2) 3 rd ..................3) 1 st ...................4) 2 nd ..................5) 11 th .........
Разное
Приведите дроби к одному из знаменателей 10 или 100 и запишите соответствующие десятичные дроби: а)1/2,1/4,1/5,1/20,1/25,1/50; б)3/4,2/5,3/20,2/25,...