Составить предложения 1 (to a wedding / last weekend / went Helen) 2 (I / in bed / this morning / my breakfast / had) 3 (in September / Barbara / to university / is goin g) 4 (I / a beautiful bird / this morning / in the garden / saw) 5 (many times / have been / my parents / to the United States) 6 (my umbrella / I / last night / left / in the restaurant) 7 (to the cinema / tomorrow evening / are you going?) 8 (the children / I / took / this morning / to school)

