Составить рассказ о Робинзон Крузо в прошедшем времени (на английском языке): используя First,.... First of all,... To begin with,..... The,... After that,.... La ter,..... So,.... At the end,.... Finally,.....
Составить рассказ о Робинзон Крузо в прошедшем времени (на английском языке): используя First,.... First of all,... To begin with,..... The,... After that,.... La ter,..... So,.... At the end,.... Finally,....
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость:
What have you learned about agatha christie? use questions on p.11 for help and think of some questions that could be asked