Составьте предложения 1.Mother,did,my,feel,not,well 2.Decided,a doctor,call in,to,my 3.keep,he,bed,must,in,days,for,some, 4.the,three,a day,times,doctor,him to take,told,medicine ПОМОГИТЕ,ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!!
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Mother didn't feel well My doctor decided to call in He must keep in bed for some days The doctor told him to take medicine three times a day
