Составте предложения из слов 1)will the The at be Victoria Theatre presented award 2)ceremony was TV. shown The on 3)was a caused by motocyclist. The accident 4)be will in His bank. the money kept 5)The by were the criminals po...

Английский язык
Составте предложения из слов 1)will the The at be Victoria Theatre presented award 2)ceremony was TV. shown The on 3)was a caused by motocyclist. The accident 4)be will in His bank. the money kept 5)The by were the criminals police. released
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) The award will be presented at the Victoria Theatre. 2) The ceremony was shown on TV. 3) The accident was caused by a motocyclist. 4) His money will be kept in the bank. 5) The criminals were released by the police.
