Составьте предложения со следующими словами: 1. Diet 2.To eat 3.To drink 4.To affect 5.To starve 6.To suffer 7/Healthy 8.Glass of water 9.Necessary 10.Weight 11.Human body
1.Sportsmen must keep a certain protein diet to avoid gaining weight. 2.One should eat to live and not live to eat.3. Top models often drink up to 3 litres of table water to keep themselves fit and healthy.4. Regular starving leads to illness and affects brain in negative way. 5. They say, somebody should suffer to reach high results. 6. In ancient Greece they said that healthy body means healthy spirit. 8. A glass of water can be invaluable in the desert. 9. Study is extremely necessary to get a good profession. 10. People pay attention to keep their weight . 11. Human body is a real biochemical laboratory by its functions.
