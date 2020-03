Составьте с каждым словом вопросительное, отрицательное и утвердительное предло??ение!!! Очень надо!!! broke(break) came(come) ate(eat) left(leave) spoke(speak) дам 99 баллов!!! Срочнооо!!!!

Гость: Гость:

1.I broke my leg yesterday. Did i break my leg yesterday? I didn't break my leg yesterday. 2.He came late at night yesterday. Did he come late at night yesterday? He didn't come late at night yesterday. 3.She ate her dinner yesterday. Did she eat her dinner yesterday? She didn't eat her dinner yesterday. 4.He left the town yesterday. Did he leave the town yesterday? He didn't leave the town yesterday. 5.I spoke with my grandma yesterday. Did i speak with my grandma yesterday? I didn't speak with my grandma yesterday.