!срочно!срочно!срочно! пожалуйста, помогите) talk about changes in your lives. Think about home, work, family, sport, hobbies, personl appearance. 1 What changes have you made recently? 2 What changes do you want to make, b...

Английский язык
!срочно!срочно!срочно! пожалуйста, помогите) talk about changes in your lives. Think about home, work, family, sport, hobbies, personl appearance. 1 What changes have you made recently? 2 What changes do you want to make, but haven't started yet? со словами already, jusf. 10-12 предложений
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) I have alredy do the washed up.                                                                  2)   I  have alredy  made the beds                                                                       3)  i have alredy   fed the cat.                                                                          4)   i have alredy  swept the floor                                                                      5) i have alredy cleaned the windows                                                      6 ) i haven t cooked the dinner yet .                                                             7) i haven t  did hte shopping yet                                                                    8) i haven t laid the table yet                                                                        9) i haven t dusted the shelves yet                                                    10 ) i haven t decorated room yet .
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Вырази: 1)в метрах: 5 км, 900 дм, 300 см; 2)в килограммах:9 т, 6 т,5 ц ,800 ц, 4 000 г; 3)в секунда??: 2 мин, 1 мин 30 сек , 2 мин за с; 4)...
Ответить
Английский язык
Fill in the appropriate preposition. 1) have you given ______ the computer that you fake from the library 2) rayan has given ____ on diets.
Ответить
Математика
Помогите пожалуйста решить
Ответить
Алгебра
1.) 1+ctg2actga/tga+ctga 2.) sinB+2sin5B+sin9B Упростить выражения Тригонометрия
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Ива это кустарник или дерево
Ответить