!срочно!срочно!срочно! пожалуйста, помогите) talk about changes in your lives. Think about home, work, family, sport, hobbies, personl appearance. 1 What changes have you made recently? 2 What changes do you want to make, b...

Английский язык
!срочно!срочно!срочно! пожалуйста, помогите) talk about changes in your lives. Think about home, work, family, sport, hobbies, personl appearance. 1 What changes have you made recently? 2 What changes do you want to make, but haven't started yet? со словами already, jusf. 10-12 предложений
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) I have alredy do the washed up. 2) I have alredy made the beds 3) i have alredy fed the cat. 4) i have alredy swept the floor 5) i have alredy cleaned the windows 6 ) i haven t cooked the dinner yet . 7) i haven t did hte shopping yet 8) i haven t laid the table yet 9) i haven t dusted the shelves yet 10 ) i haven t decorated room yet .
