СРОЧНООО!!!! Сочинение на английском на тему "МОЙ ЛЮБИМЫЙ СПОРТСМЕН"!!!!!

My favorite russian sportsman is Maria Sharapova. She is a profession tennis player. Maria started play tennis when she had 7. She was really fond of this sport. Perseverance and self-belief led her to the first line of the world rankings. Maria won 29 tournaments.Sharapova is a silver medalist if Olympics games. She won four of four Grand Slam. In addition, Maria Sharapova is a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Development Program. She founded a foundation that supports a number of projects in the areas affected by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, as well as funding a scholarship program for Belarusian students - people from such areas. Forbes magazine has included Sharapova, one of the "100 most powerful celebrities of the world", and she was the only Russian woman on the list. Maria is the face of companies such as "samsung", "sugarpova", "nike", "porshe". I really admire her.