Срочнооооооооо Are these verbs right or wrong? Correct the verbs that are wrong . ( Example - Tom (arrived) last week. - right Have you (seen ) Tom yesterday? wrong - Did you seen Tom yesterday?) Где ошибки в предложениях? 1. I (have finished) my work at 2 o'clock 2. George (went) to the picture gallery yesterday . 3. The weather (has been) very bad last week. 4 . We ( have lived ) in France six years ago. 5. We ( have not seen ) George this week. 6. Kathy loves travelling. She ( visited ) many countries. 7. We (have had ) a party last saturday . 8. Oh look . The rain ( stopped) . 9, ( Have ) you ever (been ) to the USA? 10. It is a very hot dy and I ( drank) six glasses of water already

