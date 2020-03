Talk about your working day using the following prompts. 1)My usual working day starts... 2)I get up at... 3)It takes me... 4)My classes start at... 5)We usually have...lessons a day. 6)At...o'clock our classes are over. ...

Talk about your working day using the following prompts. 1)My usual working day starts... 2)I get up at... 3)It takes me... 4)My classes start at... 5)We usually have...lessons a day. 6)At...o'clock our classes are over. 7)I come back home at... 8)At home i... 9)If i have time,i... 10)I go to bed at...

