Talk to your partner . Use the adjectives in the box . Does the weather affect our health ? How do people feel in good weather ? How do people feel in bad weather ?

Английский язык
Talk to your partner . Use the adjectives in the box . Does the weather affect our health ? How do people feel in good weather ? How do people feel in bad weather ? На каждое по 2-3 ответа))))
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1) No, yes 2)very good,well 3)bad,worse
