Английский язык

Task 35. Replace the underlined verb with"get" in the correct form. l. He wants to become famous. 2. They arrived home at 7 p.m 3. I didn't und erstand what you've just said. 4. Your English is improving. 5. I was hungry, so I went out to buy some fish and chips. 6. You can't find a train after 10 p.m. 7. I received a letter from the Human Recourses department. 8. I couldn't find a room. All the hotels were booked.

