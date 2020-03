The brother ... his bed in the morning ( make, do, lay,)My mother and my sister like to...the shopping (walk,do, make)I...up at seven o clock(make, do, get)Iwill ...my homework on Wednesday(make, do, go)

Английский язык

The brother ... his bed in the morning ( make, do, lay,)My mother and my sister like to...the shopping (walk,do, make)I...up at seven o clock(make, do, get)Iwill ...my homework on Wednesday(make, do, go)

Автор: Гость