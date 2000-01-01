The classroom........... of the 2000s differs from that of the 90s. More and more classrooms are equipped w ith...........which the teachers and students can use at the lessons. It is possible to get information ............

Гость: Гость:

The classroom of the 2000s differs from that of the 90s. More and more classrooms are equipped with applyances which the teachers and students can use at the lessons. It is possible to get information immediately and use it during your lessons or show the pictures on the screen. Now the computer becom essencial to the teacher as well as to the student. It is easier for the teachers to show pictures. To give a good lesson a teacher has now all information besides his knowledge.