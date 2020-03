The clock tells us the time. Do you know how the clock does it? Look at the clock. The hour hand is on number three. The minute hand is on number twelve .So the clock says: It's three o' clock. That's how the clock tells us the...

Английский язык

The clock tells us the time. Do you know how the clock does it? Look at the clock. The hour hand is on number three. The minute hand is on number twelve .So the clock says: It's three o' clock. That's how the clock tells us the time. Now look at these little clocks. What do they say? What's the timr? перевод плизз

Автор: Гость