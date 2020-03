The corner grocery store was an amerikan tradition but now it is dying out In older times there was a small grocery store in every neighbourhood Every day a housewife went to the store to buy milk fresh bread and other food Now...

Английский язык

The corner grocery store was an amerikan tradition but now it is dying out In older times there was a small grocery store in every neighbourhood Every day a housewife went to the store to buy milk fresh bread and other food Now most corner stores are closing they are losing business to large stores The corner store is a family are bigger than corner stores The corner store is a family business Supermarkets employ more people They are newerbmore modern and they stayopen longer They have a greater variety of productes They buy a larger amountes of food so they can offer lower prices перевод текста срочно

