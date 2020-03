The Nenets supplement their way of life with hunting and fishing , but they mostly owe their survival to the reindeer they herd. Herds range from 50 in small private herds to about 7,000 in the largest state farm. Apart from pr...

The Nenets supplement their way of life with hunting and fishing , but they mostly owe their survival to the reindeer they herd. Herds range from 50 in small private herds to about 7,000 in the largest state farm. Apart from providing reindeer meat to sell, the animals are a source of food, shelter clothing and transport.

