The wind are blowing away Up, up, and away they go. Swish, swish, they go. Like a dancing ballerina Up, up and away they go Way up, in the sky The trees are standing there, Their branches all bare. The leaves is getting Louder, What`s the weather like today?
Ветер дует в сторону вверх, вверх и прочьони идут.Свист, взмах, они идут.Как танцующей балериныВверх, вверх и прочь они идутПуть вверх, в небоДеревья стоят там,Их ветви все голые.Листья становится Громче,What`s погода сегодня?
