Английский язык

Tickets; play: film; to book; amusing; pop singer; prefer; horror films; actor; boring; was over; show; enjoyed; musical; superb: opinion: make up my mind. l. What ...is on at the local cinema? Let's book... in advance. The ...is new and very... 3. Elvis Presley is a famous American ...he had a lot of fans all over the world. 4. What kind of films do you...? I like ...5. What's your ...about the play? Oh, I ....it from beginning to end. 6. Who is you favourite...?-Laurence Olivier. His acting is ...7. Did you like the TV programme yesterday?- No, it was so... 8. "My Fair Lady" is a very popular... 9. I can't ...where to go out tonight. - Let's go to the local club. 10. After the show ... we switched off the TV set. 11. I'd like... two seats for tomorrow. 12. Can I still get tickets for tonight's ...?

