Transform the sentences using the word given in bold without changing the sense of the sentence. Use from 3 to 5 words to fill the gaps. 27. They are raising the money for the baby's operation at the moment. for The money_______________________the baby's operation 28. Look! Someone has stolen all my clothes! stolen Look! All my clothes_______________________. 29. I was cleaning the stairs for two hours. two The stairs__________________hours. 30. They must have deceived him. must He________________________deceived.
Это пассив, я правильно понимаю? Если да, тогда вот. 27 is being raising for... 28 has been stolen 29 was being cleaned for two... 30 must be had (тут я не уверена) И вот тебе табличка, она меня много раз выручала
