Английский язык

Transform the sentences using the word given in bold without changing the sense of the sentence. Use from 3 to 5 words to fill the gaps. 27. They are raising the money for the baby's operation at the moment. for The money_______________________the baby's operation 28. Look! Someone has stolen all my clothes! stolen Look! All my clothes_______________________. 29. I was cleaning the stairs for two hours. two The stairs__________________hours. 30. They must have deceived him. must He________________________deceived.

