Turn the following into the Passive Voice without leaving out the subject of the action. Model: Popov invented the radio. - The radio was invented by Popov 1. My sister teaches me English. 2. Peter drives the car. 3. Mary has lost her key. 4. My friend will meet the delegation. 5. She offered me a cup of tea. 6. They promised her an interesting job. 7. They gave the actress a bunch of flowers. 8. He showed me the way to the railway station. 9. We sent for the doctor. 10. The children laughed at the little boy. 11. They look after the children. 12. The boys made fun of him.
1. I am taught English by my sister. 2. The car is driven by Peter. 3. Mary's keys have been lost by her. 4. The delegation will be met by my friend. 5. I was offered by her a cup of tea. 6. She was promised an interesting job. 7. The actress was given a bunch of flowers. 8. I was shown by him the way to the railway station. 9. The doctor was sent for. 10. The little boy was laughed at by the children. 11. The children are looked after. 12. He is made fun of by the boys.
