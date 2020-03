Turn the following sentences into indirect speech 1)My father said "You can go to england for a year or two" 2)Paul said to us"My father does a lot of business with england" 3)Mr Wigging said to us "nothing will make me go in...

Английский язык

Turn the following sentences into indirect speech 1)My father said "You can go to england for a year or two" 2)Paul said to us"My father does a lot of business with england" 3)Mr Wigging said to us "nothing will make me go intro an office" 4)He said"I am staying in england for another"

