Твір на тему моя улюблена професія на англійській мові. Желательно про повара.
We need all professions in the world, because each of them has something important to people. Quite interesting is the chef profession, because it is a piece of love through food, one dish prepared with their own hands, which should sweep the soul and heart of the taste of the consumer. Today it is very popular for worldwide need skillful hands that can work wonders is in the kitchen