Умоляю помогите плиз , срочно)) Место точек поставьте эти слова: wonderful , ballet , square , two weeks , the Kremlin, hotel m, tsars, theatre, treasures, pictures , food, ve ry much , a cool trip This summer Ism...

Умоляю помогите плиз , срочно)) Место точек поставьте эти слова: wonderful , ballet , square , two weeks , the Kremlin, hotel m, tsars, theatre, treasures, pictures , food, ve ry much , a cool trip This summer Ismayil has been to Moscow. It has been ............... ! He has stayed there for ............ Ismayil liked it very much. He went to Red ............ and spent a day in ........... . He took ................ of the tsar Bell and the tsar cannon. He also visited the Armoury chamber and sow .............. of the Russian .............. . Ismayil went to Bolshoy ............ and sow a wonderful ............... . He stayed in ................ and liked the ............... in the restaurant. The weather was fine , too. It was a very good trip , because .............

Ответ(ы):

Ответил Гость:
1 - wonderful 2 - two weeks 3 - square 4- theKremlin 5 - pictures 6 - very much 7 - treasures 7 - theatre 8 - ballet 9 - hotel M 10 - food
