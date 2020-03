Употребире существительные в форме множественного числа 1) This ( fish) is beautiful 2) That ( postman) works in that (town) 3) That (mouse) has got a (friend) 4) This (woman) likes that fairy (tale) 5) This (child) would ...

Английский язык

Употребире существительные в форме множественного числа 1) This ( fish) is beautiful 2) That ( postman) works in that (town) 3) That (mouse) has got a (friend) 4) This (woman) likes that fairy (tale) 5) This (child) would like to see a (wolf) 6) That (pupil) wants to be a (policeman) 7) This (goose) eats bread

Автор: Гость