. Употребите глагол в правильной форме. Active Voice: 1. This design bureau has already constructed a new model of a supersonic airplane. (to construct) 2. Our dean had been promised us to buy new equipment for our labs a...

Английский язык
. Употребите глагол в правильной форме. Active Voice: 1. This design bureau has already constructed a new model of a supersonic airplane. (to construct) 2. Our dean had been promised us to buy new equipment for our labs a month ago. (to promise) 3. Look, the people near that building people are discussing something. (to discuss) 4. We have 3 or 4 classes every day. (to have) Passive Voice: 1. The new metro lines ……. in Moscow now. (to build) 2. This novel …….into many languages. (to translate) 3. More than 10 thousand students ………in our University next year. (to teach) 4. The floor ……by them yesterday. (to paint)
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. ......is being  built... 2........has been  translated............ 3. ....wil be   taught......... 4. ....were  painted......
