Упр. 2. Выразите возможность сделать что-либо. Используйте глагол could. Model: Where shall we go for our holidays? – We … (could go to the sea-side). 1. What shall we have for lunch today? – We … 2. Where shall I place this portrait? – You … 3. When shall we go to see Tom? – We … 4. What shall I give Ann for her birthday? – You … 5. What book shall we read? – We … 6. Where shall we go tonight? – We … 7. When shall we go for a walk? – We … 8. What shall I put on for the party? – You …