Упр. 22. Поставьте предложения в Active Voice. 1. Не was exhausted by his hard work. 2. My pen was taken by somebody. 3. He said his wallet had been stolen by someone. 4. Their steps were heard by us. 5. Look. Someone is b...

Английский язык
Упр. 22. Поставьте предложения в Active Voice. 1. Не was exhausted by his hard work. 2. My pen was taken by somebody. 3. He said his wallet had been stolen by someone. 4. Their steps were heard by us. 5. Look. Someone is being attacked. 6. Who has been invited to dinner by Tom? 7. Liz said the fish had been eaten by her cat. 8. All the books were left at home by me. 9. A new rule is being learnt by the pupils at the moment. 10. This story was written by my brother. 11. The dog has already been taken for a walk. 12. I was promised a new computer by my parents. 13. The work can be finished by Christy. 14. The agreement will be reached by them tomorrow. 15. The bicycle was being repaired by my father at seven o’clock.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. His hard work exhausted him. 2. Somebody took my pen. 3. He said that someone had stolen his wallet. 4. We heard their steps. 5. They are attacking someone. 6. Who has Tom invited to dinner? 7. Liz said that her cat had been eaten the fish. 8. I left all the books at home. 9. At the moment the pupils are learning a new rule. 10. My brother wrote this story. 11. We have already taken the dog for a walk. 12. My parents promised me a new computer. 13. Christy can finish the work. 14. They will reach the agreement tomorrow. 15. At seven o’clock my father was repairing the bicycle.
