Упражнение№ 2. Переведите предложения. Задайте общий вопрос. Ответьте «Да. Нет.» 1. Jack has washed the dog. 2. Father has already cleaned his car. 3. Mr Snowdon has made a sp eech at the conference. 4. Granny has bou...

Упражнение№ 2. Переведите предложения. Задайте общий вопрос. Ответьте «Да. Нет.» 1. Jack has washed the dog. 2. Father has already cleaned his car. 3. Mr Snowdon has made a sp eech at the conference. 4. Granny has bought me some cakes. 5. They have paintedtheir old house. 6. Liz has bought some flowers. 7. My sister has just cooked breakfast for the family. 8. The cat has already eaten fish. 9. Mrs Gracy has gone to London. 10. I have never been to India. 11. She has just broken a vase. 12. We have cleaned the room. 13. Cris has phoned his friend. 14. The train has just arrived. 15. It has just started to rain. 16. Kelly has gone to America. 17. We have left our books to school. 18. The street has changed a lot. 19. You have worked here for a long time. 20. Mandy has been to Greece.

Ответ(ы):

Ответил Гость:
1. Джек помыл собаку 2. Папа уже помыл машину 3. Мистер Сноудон прочитал речь на конференции 4. Бабушка купила мне пирожки 5. Они покрасили свой старый дом 6. Лиза купила цветы 7. Моя сестра только что приготовила всей семье завтрак 8. Кошка уже съела рыбу 9. Миссис Грейси уехала в Лондон 10. Я никогда не был в Индии 11. Она только что разбила вазу 12. Мы прибрались в комнате 13. Крис позвонил своему другу 14. Поезд только что приехал 15. Только что пошёл дождь 16. Келли уехала в Америку 17. Мы оставили книги в школе 18. Улица сильно изменилась 19. Ты проработал здесь уже очень долго 20. Мэнди была в Греци *не знаю насчёт общего вопроса, но ответ, по любому, "ДА" *
