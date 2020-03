Упражнение 1. Постройте сложноподчиненные предложения на основе простых, исполь??уя относительные местоимения who, whose, which и that: 1. That’s the girl. She spoke to me yesterday. 2. What’s the name of the book? You want ...

Английский язык

Упражнение 1. Постройте сложноподчиненные предложения на основе простых, исполь??уя относительные местоимения who, whose, which и that: 1. That’s the girl. She spoke to me yesterday. 2. What’s the name of the book? You want me to read it. 3. The hotel we stayed in. The hotel was very expensive. 4. I rent a house. It is very small. 5. The car was stolen. It was a BMW. 6. The man smoked forty cigarettes a day. He died of a heart attack. 7. That’s the building. I work there. 8. That’s the boy. His mother works in the post office. 9. The businessman was very rich. I saw him last night. 10. That’s the dog. Its owner is French.

Автор: Гость