Упражнение 3. Imagine that your classroom and the school yard have been thoroughly cleaned. Say what has been done by whom. Example The windows ... (to wash) — The windows have been washed by the girls. The desks ... (to was...

Английский язык

Упражнение 3. Imagine that your classroom and the school yard have been thoroughly cleaned. Say what has been done by whom. Example The windows ... (to wash) — The windows have been washed by the girls. The desks ... (to wash) The flowers ... (to water) The floor ... (to mop) The furniture ... (to dust) The grass ... (to cut) The trees ... (to cut)

