Английский язык
Use Past Simple, Past Progressive or Past Prefect: 11. He (want) impress her parents as he (not meet) them before. 12. Mother (tell) us that she (plan) soup fish and a chocolate mousse for dinner. 13. His brother (be) taken to the hospital because he (have) an accident. 14. When we (arrive), mother (go) into the kitchen to do the last preparations for the meal. 15. Mary (bring) him a glass of water as he (ask) her about it. 16. When David (enter) the kitchen, he (see) that his cat (eat) meat.17. Jenny (tell) her mother, that she (water) the flowers. 18. We (want) to know which way they (choose). 19. She (be) afraid that they (not tell) the police the truth. 20. They (know) that he already (start) his work for our firm
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
11. He wanted impress her parents as he hadn't met them before. 12. Mother told us that she was planning soup fish and a chocolate mousse for dinner. 13. His brother was taken to the hospital because he had had an accident. 14. When we arrived, mother was going into the kitchen to do the last preparations for the meal. 15. Mary brought him a glass of water as he asked her about it. 16. When David entered the kitchen, he saw that his cat was eatting meat.17. Jenny told her mother, that she had watered the flowers. 18. We wanted to know which way they had chosen. 19. She was afraid that they had told the police the truth. 20. They knew that he already had started his work for our firm
Английский язык