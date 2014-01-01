Use the right verb forms to complete the sentences. Write the sentences down. 1) How long you (own) this beautiful house, Mr Starr? - Not so long. I just (buy) it. 2) Look at Nick's clothes! I think he (play) football. 3) I'm s...

Гость: Гость:

1) How long will you be owning this beautiful house, Mr Starr? - Not so long. I’ve just bought it. 2) Look at Nick's clothes! I think he played football. 3) I'm so tired. I was skiing all the afternoon. 4) I know this rule nearly all my life. 5) I have been phoning him for an hour and a half. There is no answer. What was he doing all this time? 6) If they have been in Moscow for two weeks, they have visited the Bolshoi already, I think. 7) My friend Rose has been studying French since last year. She can speak it a little.