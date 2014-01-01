Use the right verb forms to complete the sentences. Write the sentences down. 1) How long you (own) this beautiful house, Mr Starr? - Not so long. I just (buy) it. 2) Look at Nick's clothes! I think he (play) football. 3) I'm s...
Английский язык
Use the right verb forms to complete the sentences. Write the sentences down. 1) How long you (own) this beautiful house, Mr Starr? - Not so long. I just (buy) it. 2) Look at Nick's clothes! I think he (play) football. 3) I'm so tired. I (ski) all the afternoon. 4) I (know) this rule nearly all my life. 5) I (phone) him for an hour and a half. There is no answer. What he (do) all this time? 6) If they (be) in Moscow for two weeks, they (visit) the Bolshoi already, I think. 7) My friend Rose (study) French since last year. She can speak it a little. Только быстро прошу!
1) How long will you be owning this beautiful house, Mr Starr? - Not so long. I’ve just bought it. 2) Look at Nick's clothes! I think he played football. 3) I'm so tired. I was skiing all the afternoon. 4) I know this rule nearly all my life. 5) I have been phoning him for an hour and a half. There is no answer. What was he doing all this time? 6) If they have been in Moscow for two weeks, they have visited the Bolshoi already, I think. 7) My friend Rose has been studying French since last year. She can speak it a little.
