Установить соответствие между текстами и заголовками. A. The Saharah is the one of the world's hottest and largest deserts. Although is stretches the whole width of Africa, there are few routes that go all the way from one sid...

Установить соответствие между текстами и заголовками. A. The Saharah is the one of the world's hottest and largest deserts. Although is stretches the whole width of Africa, there are few routes that go all the way from one side to the other. It is possible to travel along the western edge, from Morocco to Senegal, or the eastern edge, through Egypt and Sudan. A third route goes right through the centre, from Algeria into Niger. B. Daytime temperatures in the Sahara are often well over 40C, so obviusly you must wear clothing to protect yourself from the sun, and you need to keep plenty of water handy. Surprisingly, though, you also need blankets and extra clothing to stay warm at night, as the thermometer can drop to nearly freezing. C. There are some towns and cities in the Sahara. One is El Oued, Algeria, whose people use water from an underground river to grow food. Timbuktu, Mali, was once part of a 14th century empire and is now a UNESCO world heritage site. Beni-Izguen, Algeria, is a religious centre surrounded by high walls that protect brightly-coloured homes. D.It is possible to drive in the Sahara by car. However, none of the roads goes very far. One of the oldest ways is by camel. Of course, it is not wise for tourists to use this method to cross the entire Sahara, but for daily trips from desert camps, it is a smart way to explore places with a guide. E.Winter is the best season to visit the region, as temperatures are slightly easier to handle. It is even possible to experience a rain shower, or (in extremely rare cases) snow. For this reason, most tourists choose to visit the Sahara during this time of the year Заголовки 1. Saharah climate change; 2. Getting around in the Sahara; 3. When to go there; 4. Populationg centres in the Sahara; 5. Very hot and very cold; 6. Crossing the whole Sahara

