В каких предложениях есть инфинитивный оборот? 1. They are said to be responsible for everything. 2. He is likely to pass all examinations. 3. I want you to supervise their activities. 4. I know him to win in the primari...

Английский язык

В каких предложениях есть инфинитивный оборот? 1. They are said to be responsible for everything. 2. He is likely to pass all examinations. 3. I want you to supervise their activities. 4. I know him to win in the primaries. 5. The surface to be prepared for tumips must be fine and smooth.

Автор: Гость