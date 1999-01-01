V. Make up special questions beginning with the words in brackets. Model: I have three English classes a day. (How many?) How many English classes do you have a day? 1. We study at the University. (Where?) 2. They like to ...

Английский язык

V. Make up special questions beginning with the words in brackets. Model: I have three English classes a day. (How many?) How many English classes do you have a day? 1. We study at the University. (Where?) 2. They like to read English books. (What books?) 3. She goes to the office on weekdays. (When?) 4. They read the news in the morning. (What?) 5. She drinks a cup of coffee in the morning. (What?) 6. We learn many new words to speak English well. (Why?) 7. My friend speaks Italian very well. (How?) 8. Our University trains specialists in many fields of science and engineering. (What?) 9. We read, write and speak English at the lesson. (What?) 10. She comes home at 7. (When?)

