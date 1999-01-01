V. Make up special questions beginning with the words in brackets. Model: I have three English classes a day. (How many?) How many English classes do you have a day? 1. We study at the University. (Where?) 2. They like to ...
V. Make up special questions beginning with the words in brackets. Model: I have three English classes a day. (How many?) How many English classes do you have a day? 1. We study at the University. (Where?) 2. They like to read English books. (What books?) 3. She goes to the office on weekdays. (When?) 4. They read the news in the morning. (What?) 5. She drinks a cup of coffee in the morning. (What?) 6. We learn many new words to speak English well. (Why?) 7. My friend speaks Italian very well. (How?) 8. Our University trains specialists in many fields of science and engineering. (What?) 9. We read, write and speak English at the lesson. (What?) 10. She comes home at 7. (When?)
1) Where are you studying? 2) What books do they like to read? 3) When does she go to the office? 4) What do they read in the morning? 5) What does she drink in the morning? 6) Why do you learn many new words? 7) How well does your friend speaks Italian? 8)хз(((( 9) What are you doing at the lesson of English? 10) When does she come home?
